The sport may be girls volleyball, but there is no doubt that Abby Upton is the court quarterback for Coweta High School’s squad.

Upton proved again and again that her role as a front line setter is a position that needs to be almost perfect every time. She puts the ball in the right spot so hitters can pound or pooch it over the net for a point.

“I’m the quarterback,” the senior said with a smile. “I tell the hitters what to do, but in a nice way. I know all the (set) plays.”

This game was a home contest with Tahlequah. The Lady Tigers won the best 3-of-5 sets in three straight sets.

Good set ups for the hitters made Coweta deadly and Upton a real cog in the offensive machine.

“We work on it all the time,” added Upton, who can also serve well, too. “So, the hitters know.”

Upton can even change strategy on the fly and call out a spot, but then set up another hitter the other direction.

Coweta had just come off two tough losses to Tulsa Lincoln Christian and Tulsa Victory Christian in close matches.

Upton tries to keep improving her game by playing club volleyball with the OC Volleyball Club out of Claremore. She has even had interest from Kansas Wesleyan in Salina, Kan., about playing in college.

But, it was by accident that Upton took up the game.

“In sixth grade, we (family) ran into a friend and they said, ‘You should try it.’ I fell in the love with the sport,” Upton explained.

Coach Tony Ramos was pleased with the effort “and tried some different things that gave the opportunity for more girls to play,” he said.

Like most coaches, Ramos was still stinging from the two losses to Lincoln and Victory. Coweta had chances to win, but fell short.

If Upton continues to play like she did against Tahlequah, the front line setter spot will not be something Ramos will have to worry about.