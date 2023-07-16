The Muscogee Creek Nation (MCN) has plans to turn 35 acres of land near 131st Street and Highway 51 in Coweta into a Travel Plaza with a small casino as part of the structure; it was confirmed by Wagoner County officials on Friday.

The southeast corner that’s located just north of Senior Salsa will be developed. The MCN approved the decision during a June 1 Emergency Session in a teleconference gathering.

The first order approved was meeting the purchase and sale agreement. The second item dealt with the MCN authorizing Muscogee Nation Gaming Enterprises, LLC to execute the design-build agreement between River Spirit Casino Resort and I-5 Design-Build, Inc. Both passed by 14-0 votes.

This will not be a large casino footprint like River Spirit in Tulsa. However, the smaller size is not unusual, either. MCN has one in Okmulgee and another tribe has one near Stillwater off of Highway 412.

“The City of Coweta is aware the Muscogee (Creek) Nation has purchased land located at 131st and Highway 51 in Coweta, land that has been vacant for a long time,” said Coweta City Manager Roger Kolman. “We welcome new economic development within Coweta that complies with all applicable land use regulations and requirements. The Muscogee (Creek) Nation has been a valued community partner, and we anticipate that the Nation will continue to invest in Coweta and in Coweta’s future.”

County officials said that the purchase has been made for the site. An official added that part of the area purchased is on a floodplain.

No other details on when the travel plaza/casino construction would begin. Calls to the MCN were not returned on Friday.

Other MCN properties and locations include: Creek Nation Casino Bristow, Creek Nation Casino Checotah, Creek Nation Casino Duck Creek (south of Tulsa on Highway 75), Creek Nation Casino Eufaula, Creek Nation Casino Holdenville, Creek Nation Casino Muscogee (Muskogee), Creek Nation Casino Okemah, Creek Nation Travel Plaza – Muscogee (Okmulgee), One Fire Casino (Okmulgee) and River Spirit Casino Resort (Tulsa).