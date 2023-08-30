The 48th Coweta Fall Festival will try to be bigger and better than last year’s record turnout when the three-day event opens Sept. 14 in downtown Coweta.

Even if this Fall Festival just matches last year’s huge turnout that will still be something to celebrate. Still, officials are trying to up the excitement and entertainment for the family-filled event.

The theme this year will be: “Harvest Your Dreams in Coweta”.

“This is a reunion for the city of Coweta, former classmates and celebrate our past,” said Christy Wheeland, Executive Director of the Coweta Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a big celebration!”

The Grand Marshals for the annual parade will be members of the 2023 Coweta High School boys track and field State champions. The squad was also Academic State champs.

The following is a step by step schedule of events.

A change in Saturday’s Fall Festival Parade has been announced. There will be no entry fee for it.

If interested, enter by Sept. 11 at Cowetachamber.com through the events tab to the Fall Festival link to see the online application.

Lineup for the parade is 9:45 a.m. at Sloat Junior High. The parade begins at 11 a.m. and winds through downtown.

Robbie Morton will be the Parade’s emcee.

There will be parade cash prizes and plaques for the best business entry/non-profit; student/group organization.

ThursdayFestival opens at 5:15 p.m. with live entertainment from country music singer Emily Hollingshed.

6 p.m.: The Miss Fall Festival pageant begins. The crowning of Miss Fall Festival, Junior Miss and Little Miss.

9 p.m.: If time allows, there will be an open microphone night hosted by Nathan Kilgore.

Friday5 p.m.: Festival opens with the School of Rock to perform.

6 p.m.: The Coweta Special Athletes organization will hold a dessert auction.

7:30 p.m.: Live music with BC & The Rig.

9:30 p.m.: Kilgore’s Garage Band will perform Red Dirt style country and classic rock music.

SaturdayNoon: After the parade at the Grandstand Stage there will be a fish scramble for cash prizes. Also, an epic rock, paper, scissors event followed by a football toss.

3:30 p.m.: The Coweta High School Jazz Band will perform.

4:30 p.m.: The God’s Army drum line will show off its skills.

5:30 p.m.: Coweta Tigers Pride dessert auction fundraiser begins.

7:15 p.m.: Coweta’s Got Talent. Applications are online at the Cowetachamber.com with a Sept. 7 entry deadline.

Around 9:30 p.m.: The Groove Pilots cover group will play rock and country tunes. They have performed at the Hard Rock and River Spirit Casinos.

There will be CGT tryouts on Sept. 10. There is a Junior Division for 12 & under and a Senior Division for 13 & over. There are prizes in each division.

Amateur performers only!

Carnival InformationAgain, you will need wrist bands to ride the rides. A different wrist is required each day, however, and at certain times.

On Thursday: Wrist bands are good from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

On Friday: A new wrist band is good from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

On Saturday: Another new wrist band is necessary from noon to 5 p.m.

The wrist bands are $25 advance purchase or $30 on the day of the Festival.

On Saturday, after 5 p.m., a cash ticket must be purchased to get on a ride. This cost is set by the Great Plains Amusements.

Those tickets are $2 for 1, $50 for 28 or $100 for 60.

Also, kiddie rides take 2 tickets while adult rides take 3.

The Ferris wheel and zipper take 4 tickets.

Again, there are no wrist rides after 5 p.m.

The advance wrist bands became available on Aug. 28. They can be purchased at these locations: First National Bank Coweta, BancFirst, Firstar Bank, RCB Bank, Green Country Federal Credit Union, Coweta Chamber Office, Blue Sky Bank in Wagoner and Arvest Bank in Wagoner.

Vendors, etc.

There will be some 15 food vendors and 50 other business vendors along the midway.

The seating area will be double compared to last year.

The Cross Point Baptist Church has agreed to keep the Food Alley clean all three days.

There will be a live painter and t-shirt printing at the Festival.

Street Closings

Broadway Street from Pecan Street to Chestnut Street will close Wednesday noon until Sunday at 6 a.m.

Cypress and Sycamore Streets from Bristow to Broadway will close at 8 a.m. Wednesday until after the Festival.

Between Cypress and Sycamore Streets east to the alley way will be closed until after the Festival.