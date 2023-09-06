The 43rd Bluegrass & Chili Festival is fast becoming more than great music and tasty food. It’s now a cornucopia of creative quilts, vintage cars, antique tractors, a Kiddie Korral, a Fireman’s Combat Challenge and inflatable fun for kids of all ages.

It all begins Friday and concludes with a busy schedule of events on Saturday.

So, if someone tells you they don’t like spicy chili or Bluegrass music, they are not only crazy, but have no excuse to come to the annual block party in downtown Wagoner.

There are four main venues: The Festival Stage, Wagoner Switch Stage, Community Stage and Festival Grounds. The first three stages is music, music, music beginning Friday at 6 p.m. The sounds continue most all day and night on Saturday.

The Festival Grounds will feature the same activities Friday and Saturday: Quilt Show (at the North Annex), Food Court/Festival Market, arts & crafts, Antique Tractor Show, Kiddie Korral Tent and Inflatables.

The Open Car Show and Motorcycle plus the Fireman’s Combat Challenge will be found on the Festival Grounds. The Mid-America Regional Chili Cook-off will also be located on the Festival Grounds. A tasting kit can be purchased after the judges have finished their work.

The winners will be announced at 6 p.m. from the Festival Grounds.

There is a registration fee for the Open Car Show. It is $25 and can be purchased on Saturday between 9 a.m. and noon. The trophy presentation will be made beginning at 4:15 p.m.

Awards will be handed out for the top three autos in each class. Special car awards include: The Mayor’s Choice and Best of Show. Door prizes will also be offered.

The music is listed last here, but will always take the spotlight for outstanding shows. The schedule includes Bluegrass & Chili Festival regulars: Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, SpringStreet, The Cleverlys and the Bazemore Bluegrass Band.

Other top acts include: Heartland Xpress, Edgar Loudermilk Band, Appalachian Road Show, Roving Gambler Band, Russell Moore & IIIrd Time Out, The Malpass Brothers and Breaking Glass.

There more music from the Amundson Family, Pearlgrace & Co., Austin Dixon and Paul Holt Band.

Here is the complete Festival schedule for Friday and the two sessions on Saturday.