The 57th annual Porter Peach Festival had good crop of peaches and a whole lot more.

Here are some random observations from someone who spent Friday and Saturday either on Main Street or hunkered down in the basement of the Civic Center waiting for a storm to pass.

It became abundantly clear that the winners of the Porter Peach Festival Pageant were more than ceremonial figures.

Miss Peach (Jennifer Ledezma), Miss Peach Blossom (Rian Seals), Miss Peach Bud (Jaycie Ridgway) and People’s Choice (Weslynn Seals) did a lot of work.

Ledezma and Rian Seals helped manage the kids’ games without much shade. The only thing that didn’t melt was their smiles.

Then all of the Peach Court went inside to be part of the Culinary Peach Contest. Everyone had their job to do and that included protecting the auction bushels of peaches. The “Peach Police” was Ridgway and did an outstanding job keeping the peaches from harm…even on the day of her ninth birthday, too.

Porter’s Got Talent contestants battled the heat and humidity Thursday night and bravo to all of them for fighting through the conditions. Singers got a slight break early Friday night to perform under only hot conditions without the humidity before the storm hit at about 8:30 p.m.

A shout out to County Emergency Management personnel who helped people dodge flying canopies when the high winds wreaked havoc on the vendor’s tents.

One tent cover flew just feet by two people trying to run for cover. I was one of them. I quickly turned around and spent some time in Porter’s community storm cellar until things calmed down.

Who knew how many ways you can bake or fashion a peach condiment, pie or cobbler? It was all delicious and some 60 individuals took part in the $10 taste testing kits. Congratulations to Tonya Springsted as the Grand winner for her Cream Cheese Peach Danish. The other division winners will be showcased later in this issue of the newspaper.

Local parades are pretty much the same. Cars, queens, horses and the Shriners’ tiny cars are staples of any town’s scene.

Porter put a wrinkle on the normal candy giveaways throw from cars or trucks: They tossed peaches to the crowd.

They didn’t throw out that many, but they also didn’t try to be Nolan Ryan on the mound, either. Early in the parade the soft tosses hit the mark in this unusual giveaway.

The car show was well attended. The Baptist Church handed out free water. The 5K race ran in the “cool” of the morning. The mud bog and tractor pull were spot on, too.

However, seeing Saturday’s streets filled with people, children and pets was a great ending to a Festival that had a bit of everything.

Still trying to figure how peach flavored cake could be baked into a sugar shell. It resembled the old Fudgsicles delivered by the Popsicle Man back in the day, but with a hard sweet shell.