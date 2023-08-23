The Wagoner County American-Tribune’s photo taken during the last night of Wagoner’s 62nd Summerfest Festival earned the June photo award in the weekly newspapers division by the Oklahoma Press Association, it was announced recently.

The award is sponsored by OG&E and showed a “painting with lights” picture of one of the Summerfest rides during its three-day run in early June.

The photo is now automatically entered into the weekly division’s State photo of the Year contest. The State winner for 2023 will be announced in June 2024.