The coffee lovers haven called Starbucks is slowly moving forward through all the legal hurdles and permits needed to become a business fixture in Wagoner.
The City of Wagoner announced in April that the worldwide chain of 15,988 locations will open. It is now known where: At the old Juan’s Restaurant. It will be demolished at a future date.
The Starbucks will be on the east side of State Highway 69 just north of the Highway 51 interchange.
Starbucks has purchased a large portion of the site, but will only develop the north portion of the overall location for the coffee business. The rest of the site plans are for other small businesses to pop up near Starbucks.
The licenses and permits reveal that it will feature a drive-through lane capable of handling 18 cars. There will be other parking outside of the drive through nearby, too.
No other building details were released after attempts to reach the Starbucks media relations department were not answered.
Starbucks has business sites in 3,220 cities and in 52 states and territories.
California has the most Starbucks locations as a state. Las Vegas has the most as a city in the United States.
