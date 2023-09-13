TULSA — Special Olympics Oklahoma will honor Oklahoma State University President Kayse Shrum as the 2023 recipient of the “Barry Switzer Award of Excellence” Thursday during the Gold Medal Gala at Southern Hills Country Club.

Former University of Oklahoma football coach Barry Switzer, along with a Special Olympics athlete, will present the award to Dr. Shrum at the eighth annual Gold Medal Gala, which is presented by the Rosebury Charitable Foundation and Bob and DonnaSue Rosene.

The Gold Medal Gala is Oklahoma’s premier gala celebrating people with intellectual disabilities and the Special Olympics movement in Oklahoma. Along with the award presentation, guests will enjoy exciting silent and live auctions, plated dinner and dessert, cocktails, a program featuring testimonies from a Special Olympics athlete and parent, and a speech from Healthy Athletes Opening Eyes Clinical Director Dr. Ryan Fenska.

As the systemwide president of OSU, Shrum is an ardent supporter of the Chilly Cowboy, a fundraising event started by former OSU softball player Chelsea Alexander that just raised $50,000 for Special Olympics Oklahoma in its second year. Shrum is also a supporter of the OSU Unified program — the first collegiate program of its kind in Oklahoma.

OSU itself has a long history of working with Special Olympics Oklahoma. The university and the City of Stillwater have been the home of the annual summer games since 1985.

Individual tickets and table sponsors are still available. If individuals are unable to attend the gala, they can still support by participating in the online silent auction, which will conclude at 8 p.m., Thursday.. Visit sook.org/gala for more information.