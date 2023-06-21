Tonya Smith was selected as the District Teacher of the Year for the Wagoner Public Schools, it was announced on the last day of school.

Smith, who teaches in the Middle School, didn’t have too much time to celebrate since she was getting ready to join the Middle School archers for the National championships in Louisville, Ky.

“I was shocked when I found out I was Teacher of the Year,” Smith said of the award. “There are some pretty amazing educators in Wagoner’s school District, so it was a huge honor.”