CLAREMORE — In the shadow of the iconic statue of Will Rogers in the Will Rogers Memorial Museum rotunda, there is a new exhibit telling the story of his father, Clem Rogers, and the Rogers Ranch.

Founded in the 1800s, it is where Clem returned with his family in 1870 after the Civil War and lived until moving to Claremore after his wife, Mary, died in 1890.

A $50,000 grant from the Association of Tribal Archives, Libraries and Museums made the three dimensional, immersion exhibit possible. The immersive exhibit is even complete with burning fire, according to Jennifer Holt, Museum curator. The exhibit opened June 1.

It is augmented by panels of Rogers family history from the time they were driven from their native home in Alabama to when they settled on the ranch Clem Rogers established in the Cooweescoowee District of the Cherokee Nation.

It is where he lived and worked as a rancher and businessman and served five terms in the Cherokee Nation Senate. It is where he raised his family. “The house that built Will Rogers,” said Trait Thompson, Oklahoma Historical Society executive director, at the recent signing of the ranch to ownership of Cherokee Nation.

Holt said the history-making exhibit contained never-before-seen images of the birthplace ranch in the original location, which is now under the waters of Oologah Lake. “We would never have been able to do this without the grant and support of ATALM,” she said.

The ranch and house is in the new location where it was moved after the lake waters covered the home-place spot. It is now under ownership of the Cherokee Nation and remains open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily until mid-November when it will close for renovation.

The Will Rogers Memorial Museum is located at 1720 W. Will Rogers Blvd. in Claremore. Call 918-341-0719 for more information.

