A formal ribbon cutting ceremony was held June 15 in Coweta to celebrate the grand opening of The Woods, a subdivision currently under construction by Rausch Coleman Homes on East 114th Place South.

Rausch Coleman Homes has been a member of the Coweta Chamber of Commerce since 2017.

Company Division President Kyle Richison extended his appreciation to the large audience that gathered for their attendance and support.

“This community is a little extra special to me as I grew up playing golf on The Woods Golf Course,” Richison said. “Now, we can provide homes for new families in Coweta. It’s pretty exciting to be a part of this and we are really excited to partner with the City of Coweta and the businesses to do everything we can to help Coweta grow.”

Richison invited guests to tour the model home to see what young families are purchasing from the company.

Coweta City Manager Roger Kolman said city officials are excited that the housing development project is starting to move forward.

“Rausch Coleman has several communities adjacent to Coweta and one actually here,” Kolman said. “As we progress in the development of Coweta, the product gets better and better. We are able to see improvements that citizens will be able to enjoy for years on end.”

For more information about The Woods, call 918-518-0211 or go to https://rauschcolemanhomes.com/communities/oklahoma/tulsa-ok/46c60255-bf2f-4df1-9798-67484180c66a-the-woods