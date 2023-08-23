Vince Frisillo, MPT has 23 years of experience in the physical therapy business, but he desired more.

The Coweta resident for five years wanted to go out on his own and provide care the way he thinks it should be done: Detailed individual focus and state-of-the-art equipment.

That’s when Propel Physical Therapy was born. Recently, Frisillo celebrated it all with a ribbon cutting at his 24216 E. Highway 51 location as a new member of the Coweta Chamber of Commerce. It was important for Frisillo to locate in the town he lives in.

“I want to give back to the community,” he said.

As the business grows, Frisillo hopes to expand his practice into the athletic arena. That’s in fact how he was motivated into physical therapy by needing it himself.

Now, he will understand from the therapist and patient viewpoints.

Frisillo is also certified in Dry Needling and ASTYM.

Appointments can be obtained at 918-893-3409.