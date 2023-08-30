The Patio on the Hill just south of Wagoner celebrated recently by joining the Coweta Chamber of Commerce.

The owners entertained a good crowd that came to the ribbon cutting ceremony. They also showed off some of the new changes coming to the award-winning venue.

There will be outside picnic tables going in on the south side of the main building.

This follows the indoor dining area next to the south windows that offers more seating for dinners or parties.

The owners have created a 4,500 sq. ft, outdoor entertainment site. Patio on the Hill has added two custom harbors over the steps, wood decking and a ceremony backdrop and stage with string lighting.

The sound system in the main “Rustic Barn” continues to be a popular draw for any occasion.

Patio on the Hill can host corporate events, high school proms and even wedding ceremonies.

For information on the business just off Highway 16 at 1667 E 100th St N, in Wagoner, call 918-308-1800.