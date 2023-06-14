The 2023 Parade of Homes planned June 17-25 by the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa will include a stop in Coweta.

Participants will tour a home designed by new Coweta Chamber member BGreen Homes in the Spradlin Estates, which is opening its next development phase.

Spradlin Estates is located east of 273rd E. Ave. on 126th Place South.

BGreen Homes founder Bobby Green and his team was welcomed into chamber membership with a formal ribbon cutting ceremony held June 5.

BGreen Homes has been building custom homes for 15 years in the Tulsa metro and surrounding areas. Green said his company is Oklahoma’s only 100% ENERGY STAR Builder.

“Not only does the home make you feel good, but it also saves you money throughout the year. On average, there is a $2,500 annual savings,” Green said. “We are now at a 17+ SEER heating and air system, which is above ENERGY STAR requirements.”

The builder said most of the items he includes in BGreen Homes are more than an upgrade. Examples include soft close cabinets, a see-through fireplace from the living area to the patio and Low-E double pane windows.

Green, a realtor with McGraw Realtors, is the project superintendent as well as the builder, meaning there is no leak in the chain of command from project. His sales representative is fellow realtor Patty Bourgeois.

Spradlin Estates is owned by Abundant Rain Church, a Coweta Chamber member organization that is pastored by Ron Spradlin. The subdivision bears the name of the late Ted Spradlin and is dedicated in his memory.

“I did not want to build, I just wanted to develop,” Ron Spradlin said. “I am glad for Bobby to be here and build good quality homes. It’s a journey together.”

For more information about BGreen Homes, contact Bourgeois at 918-519-5963 or go online to www.bgreenhomes.com.