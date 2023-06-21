Country Music Hall of Fame Member, William Lee Golden, will be in Wagoner on June 28 to dedicate a special exhibit in the Wagoner History Center.

Golden will make an appearance from noon to 2 p.m. for a meet and greet in addition to showing off the items he chose for the display.

Golden is best known as the baritone American country music singer with the Oak Ridge Boys.

Golden was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2015.

There is no admission fee to this event, but donations are welcome.

Golden has been a member of the Oak Ridge Boys for 50 years. The Oaks have received world-wide accolades, industry and fan awards, including CMA’s, Academy of Country Music, Grammy and Dove Awards to name only a few. The Oak Ridge Boys are inductees in Country Music Hall of Fame and The Gospel Hall of Fame. They have performed for heads of state and U.S. Presidents.

Known as the “Mountain Man,” Golden is one of the most recognized personalities in Country and Gospel music. His continued success in the recording and music industry is extraordinary.

Even with all those successes, Golden continues to express his creative side. Now “The Singing Painter” is finding even new success through visual mediums of painting and photography. He focuses on landscape portraits and scenes. His busy touring schedule has allowed him to experience many beautiful places that serve as inspirations for his paintings and photography.

The Golden exhibit is an extension of the Jim Halsey “Legends of Country Music” Collection currently on display in the History Center. In addition to the photography and paintings, Golden will have stage wear, awards, etc.

The History Center is located at 122 S. Main in downtown Wagoner. Museum hours are Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday Noon to 4 p.m.

This exhibit is on loan for a limited time.