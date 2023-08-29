Various Coweta officials have announced new security changes for the Wagoner vs. Coweta football game on Friday night.

Here is the official statement:

"The City of Coweta, Coweta Police Department and Coweta Public Schools are committed to the safety and security of our community. As part of that commitment, new entry procedures during high school football games will be enforced beginning Friday, September 1st, at the game against the Wagoner Bulldogs.

1. Only clear bags will be allowed into the stadium. No backpacks, coolers, or purses will be allowed.

2. There will be a strict no re-entry policy in place. If you leave the stadium during the game, you cannot re-enter.

While we want everyone to have fun during football season, safety is our No. 1 priority. If you have any questions about these new procedures, please contact Coweta Police Department at 918-486-2121."