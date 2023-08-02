Robert and Jake Capps had a decision to make that trying to accumulate the top three-bass total in the 25th annual Lucky 13 fishing tournament at Taylor Ferry on Saturday.

A crucial decision was needed when observing the team’s three bass caught. The Capps could see one of their fish was not looking so good. They knew if they turned in three fish and one ended up dead, there would be a penalty and cost them the top prize.

On top of that, that bass was their biggest so far under the hot conditions on Lake Fort Gibson.

The team decided to let the sick fish go and continue.

Not too much later on, they caught an even bigger, and healthy, one. That proved to be the winning catch and push the team total to 11.91 pounds when added to the other two.

The Capps won the Lucky 13 tournament by just over a half ounce over Mark and Danny Pryor. The final total was 11.91 to 11.22 difference.

The decision to keep fishing paid off for the Muskogee pair and hooked $6,700 when the side bets were included.

How many casts did it take to nail the winning fish?

“A lot, about a dozen,” said Jake, who used a Heddon spook top water lure.

Jake, who works at Chinowth & Cohen, and Robert at Advance Seamless Guttering, added that the decision to toss back the team’s big one was unanimous.

“We said, ‘Let’s go!’” Jake explained. “And, catch a bigger one.”

That’s exactly what happened.

A total of 157 boats hit the lake on a day where the fishing was difficult.

“It was tough fishing all day for us,” said John Thomas, who fished with Brett Brumnett. “By 8 a.m. we had what we weighed and never caught another after that.”

There was still good news for the pair. They finished 13th and earned the “Lucky 13” $1,300 prize for a three-fish total of 9.87 pounds.

Brumnett said he figures he’s fished 20 of the 25 Lucky 13 competitions. Dave Templeton got him started fishing as a youngster and the sport stuck successfully, too.

“We’ve won this a couple of times and finished second a couple of times,” Brumnett added.

The Pryors finished second to win $2,100. Taking third was Kevin Apple and Donnie Crawford. They took home $1,500 plus a 17-inch Blackstone Griddle won in a random prize draw.

Finishing fourth was Jerry Patton and Jerry Patton, Jr. with 10.72 pounds for $1,000.

Ron Johnson and Johnnie Holman won $1,500 for the biggest bass caught at 5.47 pounds.

NOTES: Tulsa Southside Hookers Bass Club and the Wagoner Chamber presented the Lucky13.

There were 159 teams and 314 anglers, who caught 223 bass that were weighed by 94 teams. All caught fish were later released.