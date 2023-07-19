Larisa Mitchell placed sixth in the nation after the FCCLA National competition was completed in Denver recently.

Mitchell competed in the Repurpose and Redesign Division and made the finals. She turned her Father’s Marine Corps Combat Utility Uniform, aka “Cammies” into Christmas ornaments and tree skirt.

She got some good news recently, too. Mitchell qualified for the National event by finishing high in the State competition.

Mitchell learned that she achieved the Gold medal at State which is a high honor.