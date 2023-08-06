There has been no timetable released yet for the use of the land at 131st and Highway 51, an official of the Muscogee Creek Nation (MCN) said last week.

Jason Salsman is the MCN press secretary. He serves as an image advocate, brand manager and strategic communicator for the Office of the Principal Chief to both the citizens of the Nation, and the public.

When contacted, Salsman said the use of the land was “turned over to the (MCN) Office of Gaming. And, what type of economic development is most feasible for us.”

When asked when a construction completion could be estimated? Salsman reiterated that it was too soon as all of this is still in the early stages.