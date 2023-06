Multi-talented Stephen Fite entertained, but sneaked in some education for students who are part of the Wagoner City Library's Summer Reading program on Thursday.

Fite played music and gave away prizes for the students who answered his questions correctly. He helped kick off the Thursday performances scheduled for the month of June.

Native American storyteller, Mahenwahdoe, will take the Civic Center stage at 1 p.m. to read to the campers tomorrow.