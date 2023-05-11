Anna Patterson already accomplished one soccer goal this year for Coweta and that was to win a first round match in the senior’s career.

Check that off.

Patterson reached a new standard she never dreamed of doing – scoring a goal in the first 53 seconds of a game.

However, she did just that to kick start the 4-0 Class 5A Quarterfinal win over McAlester at Tiger Field Friday night.

The Lady Tigers dominated from Patterson’s start to the last goal with 16 seconds left by Emma Keeler.

In between those goals were by Katelyn Brians, her 20th of the year, and Hannah Raska. Brians’ goal may need further review as Madelyn Emery is shown following the ball to the goal line after kicking it. Either way, the Lady Tiger team got the goal.

What has been the key to posting a 14-3 record and reaching the semifinals?

“Passion for the game, love for the girls and chemistry,” Patterson said.

Coach Kris Chilcoat got an early shower when doused with water by many of the team after the game.

“Our goals were to make it past the first round and make the semis,” Chilcoat said.

Chilcoat added it has been about seven years since the last trip to the semifinals.

Coweta had to travel to Piedmont (11-5) for Tuesday’s, May 9 semifinal game. The results of that battle will be posted online.

5A Girls Quarterfinal

COWETA 4, McALESTER 0

McAlester 0 0 – 0

Coweta 2 2 – 4

Scoring:

First half–Anna Patterson, 39:07; Katelyn Brians or Madelyn Emery, 15:48.

Second half–Hannah Raska, 29.14; Emma Keeler, :16.5.

Coweta GK: Camryn Laverty, Avery Doherty and Kayleigh Wood.