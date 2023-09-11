The Wagoner softball team won some important games recently by using solid pitching from Zoie Griffin and home run power of Kendra Condict.
The Lady Bulldogs defeated the District's top team, Bristow, 3-2, in extra innings and outlasted rival Coweta, 13-7. The only blemish on the recent streak was an extra inning loss to Oologah 2-1.
Coach Brian Edwards' crew stands 12-8 overall through games of Saturday. Wagoner is 5-3 and near the top of District standings.
Wagoner travels to the Adair Festival beginning Friday before playing Tuesday at Tahlequah.