You didn't have to be a Summer Reading Program youngster to appreciate the juggling act and jokes offered by Brian Wending during the regular Thursday show at the Civic Center.

The Kansas City performer had brilliant timing and juggling skill to keep the audience of all ages watching every movement while listening for a punch line.

The Summer Reading Program has been a combined learning and entertainment schedule.

* There's been dogs performing stories.

* An Native American telling ancient tales about a different culture.

* A musician with many educational notes

* And, Wending quick delivery jokes coupled with juggling among other talents.