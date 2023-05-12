Naomi Hogue attended the regular May 1 meeting of the Coweta City Council like she has many times before.

The difference this time was she led the meeting for the first time as the new Coweta Mayor.

Hogue replaces Evette Young, whose term ended.

The meeting ran smoothly like past meetings and ended in 16 minutes.

What were her expectations going in?

“To have a smooth meeting and represent the council well,” Hogue said. “I’m excited to be the Mayor. It’s an honor to be selected to serve the community.”

Hogue was not the only one with a new job. Caroline Martin won a council seat from the April 4 election and joined the rest.

The night started early as the council heard the presentation for the proposed FY2023-24 Operational Capital Budget.

The City Council meeting followed.

Under Old Business approved:

The final Plate for Coweta Trails, which is a subdivision of approximately 3.42 acres. One lot will be RS-3 zoned for a residential single family and one will become RM-1 for a multi-family.

The rezoning from RS-3 to AG located near 161st St., east of State Highway 72 and west of the Woodland View II subdivision.

An emergency declaration also passed for this change.

The streamlining of multiple handheld radios to 13 new ones from L3 Harris Technologies in the amount of $39,162.40.

One city official called the new ones a “better product and a win-win for the Coweta Fired Department.”

The new authorized signatories on certain accounts held by First National Bank of Coweta to include the new Mayor.

During the Coweta Public Works Authority meeting, it was approved that Public Works Authority adopt the amendments to the annual revenues and appropriations for any over budget items.