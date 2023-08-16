The Wagoner Public Works Authority members denied the extension of the exhibition lease agreement between James Halsey and Minisa Halsey and the WPWA during the Aug. 7 regular meeting.

The directors turned down a compromised settlement to end the collaboration with the Halsey group’s musical display and Wagoner’s City Museum.

“We need to move on and do something else (in the museum),” said Authority member Patrick Sampson. “I want to take pride on what we have here (and put it on display).”

Leading the City of Wagoner regular meeting news was a presentation from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) on when to expect work to begin on the milling and overlay for Cherokee Street.

The response given by an ODOT spokesperson was not good news.

The low bidder on the work needed to smooth out Cherokee Street from State Highway 51 through to McQuarrie was supposed to begin on July 15. The spokesperson said the company that won the bid has not lived up to their contract and could be removed from the project in two weeks.

If nothing changes after two weeks, then ODOT must ask for bidders again. That process could last until fall.

If the latter happens, then no work could be done during the colder months. The estimate on when work could start was April 2024. That’s if everything goes perfectly and might even be later.

In other City of Wagoner action:

Approved by a 6-2 vote to contract with Play by Design, Inc., in the amount of $18,000 for the removal and installation of playground equipment at Lincoln Park.

And, by the same 6-2 vote, approved a $12,950.00 contract for the installation of playground equipment at Maple Park.

Approved the hire of Justin Dickey as a basic EMT effect Aug. 7 for $13.85 an hour.

Held a public meeting to declare property at 604 SW 12th St. as dilapidated.

Held a public meeting to declare property at 1105 S. Pierce dilapidated.

Accepted the quote from Five Star Demolition for $2,211.00 for the demolition of the structure at 505 SW 2nd St.

Accepted the quote from Steeley Excavation for $4,250.00 for the demolition of the structure at 604 SW 12th St.

Accepted the quote from Five Star Demolition for $3,234.00 located at 1105 S. Pierce.

Approved removal of damaged restroom facility at Pioneer Cemetery that could add 70 or 80 new plots.

Denied to ratify the appointment of Roger Schilling as Board Member of the City of Wagoner Economic Development Authority.

Approved the supplement appropriations and budget revisions to the 2023-24 City and EMS budgets.

Animal control officer and volunteer fireman Gauge Merz was the City of Wagoner’s employee of the month for July.

Actions during the Wagoner Public Works Authority:

Approved to hire Cody Clayton as wastewater operator effective Aug. 7 at $15.44 per hour and to end the probation period of Alan McElroy in the wastewater department effective July 23 for $15.44 per hour.

Approved to end the probation period on wastewater treatment plant worker Heath Knowles effective Aug. 7 for $15.44 per hour.

Approved to hire Patrick Moore as water operator effective July 10 for $15.44 per hour.

Approved supplemental appropriations and budget revisions to the 2023-24 WPWA budget.

Lawson Haley was honored as WPWA employee of the month for July.