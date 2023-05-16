Kevin Peterson had a simple statement on Facebook about his pro football plans for the future.

“That’s a wrap!” he said recently. “Six years later and we’re hanging the cleats up for good.

“Thank you to my family, teammates, coaches, and everyone I encountered throughout the journey, I wouldn’t have gone as far without y’all.”

A special shout-out went to Tori Peterson who’s been with Peterson every step of the way. “Love you momma!”

Peterson summed it up this way, “Still feels like a dream, but there’s always more to come.”

Peterson had a pro career with a handful of teams including the LA Rams and Arizona Cardinals.

He played his college football at Oklahoma State and was a Wagoner Bulldog in his high school days.