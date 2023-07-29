A popular marina and cafe on Lake Fort Gibson was destroyed by an early morning fire Saturday.
The Cypress Cove Marina and cafe were engulfed in flames between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.
No one appeared to be injured during the blaze and fire officials were on hand to put the fire out.
No other details are known at this time, but will be updated when obtained.
