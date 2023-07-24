Jack Thorp, District 27 District Attorney, was presented the David L. Moss Memorial Award for Outstanding District Attorney in a July 12 awards ceremony in Oklahoma City.

As DA for Adair, Cherokee, Sequoyah and Wagoner Counties, Thorp has accomplished numerous things to help not only the citizens of District 27, but all of Oklahoma.

Over the past year, Thorp launched a fentanyl program in which he is charging drug dealers with first-degree murder for fatal drug overdoses. This led to a fentanyl education program where he actively speaks to civic groups, schools and the media while working with local rehabilitation programs.

Thorp also conducted a difficult grand jury investigation into the Oklahoma County Detention Center. As a result of his 14-month investigation, the grand jury produced a report that caused changes to be implemented in the administration of the jail and jail trust.

Thorp’s impact as District Attorney is helping new prosecutors across a large part of Oklahoma. With a higher number of new prosecutors working in eastern Oklahoma, Thorp arranged and is conducting a trial advocacy program, even having volunteer Prosecutors from Districts 12, 15 and 27 participated.

Thorps is a 24-year career prosecutor who has served as District 27 District Attorney for the past six years.