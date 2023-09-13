There must have been mixed feelings when Pryor and Wagoner played each other in the Wagoner volleyball tournament on Friday.

Wagoner coach Jayce Stimson grew up helping and learning the finer points of the game with her dad, Jason. He’s the Pryor coach now and Jayce is in her first year as a head coach.

On paper, the family battle looks one-sided. Jayce not only had to coach against her dad, but her three sisters that also play for Pryor!

The dad-daughter battle was handled well as each hugged each other before the match. By the way, Wagoner won the match in two straight sets (25-23 and 25-17).

A series of road matches face Wagoner starting Thursday at Inola, Saturday at Okay, Monday at Locust Grove, Sept. 25 at Pryor and ending the regular season at home with Oologah on Sept. 28.