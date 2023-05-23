It was a perfect night for a graduation on May 22 with an overflow crowd at Tiger Field estimated at 2,500 to watch the Coweta High School seniors hold a Commencement ceremony. Here as just some of the few pictures captured at the event in Part 1-of-3 slideshows.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Ferguson
John Ferguson is the editor of the Wagoner County American Tribune.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today