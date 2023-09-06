The Wagoner 7th, 8th and 9th grade teams played host to a similar group from Coweta on Thursday night at Odom Field. The Coweta freshmen scored two second half touchdowns to post a 14-0 win in a hard fought game. Here are some of the scenes from the freshman game played the night before the annual 51 Highway varsity battle at Coweta.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Ferguson
Wagoner County American-Tribune Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today