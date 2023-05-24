Teaching and traveling may not seem connected, but two guest speakers at the May 17 Coweta Chamber of Commerce’s luncheon revealed how the two are related.

Coweta Public Schools Teacher of the Year, Robin Dyer, spoke on about what her time in the classroom meant to her. Then, Naketa Davis showed how travel can be made easier with a pro at your side.

“I’m always inspired by the people I teach,” Dyer said. “There are people in every (school) building that are amazing teachers.”

Dyer appreciates the town’s support for the school system and encourages everyone to support business here, too.

“I’m so proud to live in this town,” Dyer added. “I do things that can change the future. What legacy are you leaving?”

Dyer will be part of the State Teacher of the Year competition, but will always carry the town she represents with her as well as the students in her classroom.

It’s been said traveling is the best education one can get. Travel agent Davis emphasized her job can make that “education” even easier with her expertise in the industry.

Davis is part of Sharee’s Royal Travel. And, royal treatment is her No. 1 job for her travel customers, too.

She spoke about being more than someone to find airline routes and wishing those travelers ‘good luck.’

Davis is there with the traveler from start to finish handling any detours, delays or problems. That service includes those who wish to travel internationally.

“I like to make the travel dreams come true,” Davis said. “I can help in stressful situations, too. I’m on call 24/7.”

Davis offered a look at the best times for cruises, destination weddings, corporate meetings or just plain airline travel for any special occasion. She gave international travel tips, too.

Davis knows her stuff and can help anyone save time with research.

One example was the best time to book flights is on Tuesdays. The worst time to avoid traveling is Sunday. “You will pay more (for a Sunday trip)”, she added.

Davis used to give travel tips free of charge to friends and family, but realized she was really good at this. She branched out for pay in 2016, formed Sharee’s Royal Travel and has made travel easier for her clients ever since.