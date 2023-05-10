Second District U.S. Congressman, Josh Brecheen, was as positive as he could be during the Wagoner Town meeting in the Community Building on May 2.

Brecheen focused on the $31 trillion national debt and how it might affect other government programs in the future if not tackled soon.

There were some lighter moments before approximately 50 who attended the meeting. However, Brecheen pulled no punches on how he thinks Medicare and Social Security would last if nothing is done to fix the United States’ fiscal house.

Immigration was also a topic as was the query from one listener who he had heard illegal aliens can get immediate health care through Medicaid for next to nothing.

Brecheen had not heard that, but was going to try and get that answer for the person.

Electric vehicles was another topic that Brecheen heard loud and clear. There aren’t enough charging stations to equip for the government’s idea to get everyone in an electric car.

Where does most of the beef come from? One questioner said Argentina is exporting beef to the U.S. He thought most consumers did not realize that when U.S. beef is better in most cases.

A knowledge of the Constitution for our republic was another point of order by Brecheen. The country is not a democracy, Brecheen said and stated the differences and pitfalls between the two.

Brecheen already had a busy morning in southeast Oklahoma before arriving in Wagoner. One thing he had to have at every Town Hall stop was — an American flag.

However, one could not be found in the Community Building and the American Legion door was locked and no one could unlock it in time before the meeting.

To the rescue was the First Baptist Church, which happened to have a perfect one and big enough to stand next to the Congressman.