When it comes to community service in Wagoner, Jim Gladden has always been a ‘cut’ above.

The City of Wagoner honored the Gladden at his Spot Style Shop on his 87th birthday on July 12. Mayor Dalton Self signed a proclamation that this celebration would be Jim Gladden Day.

Gladden was genuinely surprised. The real surprise was the way every one kept this secret gathering under wraps for almost two weeks.

“I was shocked,” Gladden said as he entered the shop from the back door. “You want to forget your birthday … then people are here to remind you.”

Reaching this milestone revealed his story of 60 years in the hair-cutting business.

“He (Quinton Still) hired me for a two-day job,” Gladden said. “Sixty something years later and I am still here.”

Gladden not only had good barber skills, but met and married the boss’ daughter, Jane.

What was the best part of working here?

“Seeing the people and marrying my wife,” Gladden added. “This is a good town.”

Gladden not only makes people look good, but has been a part of groups and organizations over the years to make Wagoner better.

It was only fitting that Mayor Self recognized his work in front of and behind the barber’s chair.