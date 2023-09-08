TAHLEQUAH -- Quarterback Kale Charboneau ran for three touchdowns and Anthony Coleman scored once and also made a big second half interception as the Wagoner Bulldogs outlasted Tahlequah, 34-13, Friday night at Gable Field on the Northeastern State University campus.

Charboneau rushed 15 times for 96 yards and scored on runs of 5, 17 and 2 yards. Overall, the 2-0 Bulldogs rushed 40 times for 299 yards.

Coleman scored the games first TD on a three-yard burst with 7:54 left in the first quarter. Coleman's interception was his second of the season as he had one in the opening game at Coweta, too.

Wagoner finished with 422 yards total offense. Charboneau completed 11-of-19 attempts for 123 yards. The Bulldogs had 20 first downs and no turnovers.

Tahlequah was held to 196 total yards, 11 first downs and that one turnover by Coleman.

The Bulldogs will unveil its new home side seating and press box in their first home game of 2023 on Sept. 15 against Grove.

WAGONER 34, TAHLEQUAH 13

Wagoner 7 13 14 0 -- 34

Tahlequah 7 6 0 0 -- 13

First Quarter

W: Coleman 3 run (Bloxsom kick) 7:54.

T: Spahr 4 run (Jimmerson kick) 5:14.

Second Quarter

W: Charboneau 5 run (Bloxsom kick) 9:06.

T: Spahr 13 pass from McAlvain (kick failed) 4:08.

W: Charboneau 17 run (Bloxsom kick) :04.

Third Quarter

W: Swanson 9 run (pass failed) 7:31.

W: Charboneau 2 run (Bloxsom kick) 3:47.