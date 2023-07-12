The Oak Ridge Boys were performing back in the early days on TV and bearded singer (William Lee Golden) made a big impression on a young Wagoner girl.

Charlotte Cruse was 9-years-old when she watched that performance. She made a vow to her father that “one day, I was going to run my fingers through his (Golden’s) beard.”

Cruse kept her promise.

“I waited 59 years to run my fingers through his beard,” Cruse said beaming after meeting Golden in the Wagoner Museum on Wednesday.

Golden, 84, came to Wagoner to see a special exhibit he picked out from times spent with The Oak Ridge Boys.

It not only included music and shows, but Golden’s artistic side as a painter and photographer.

An enthusiastic crowd came to see the singer/artist. Some got an autograph on papers or in Golden’s published book. He even signed the back of a t-shirt.

Everyone had his or her special reason for being there. The crowd gave Golden a warm greeting and applause upon arrival.

“My dad passed away two months ago,” Wagoner’s Kayla Melia said holding Golden’s autograph. “And, loved his voice. This is for him.”

The Oak Ridge Boys are a long-running group of performers that still have 100 days of shows this year.

Legendary Tulsa agent for the group, Jim Halsey, was also on hand for the special exhibit.

“They (Oak Ridge Boys) had an enthusiasm for life,” Halsey said of their lasting secret. “Fifty-years later, they are still here.”

Of Golden, Halsey had nothing but praise.

“We’re honored to have his collection here. He’s not sharing it anywhere else. He’s so sensitive and it shows in his photography and as a painter. He has put a book together, too.”

Golden was driven from his Hendersonville, Tenn., home Tuesday night for the opening of his Wagoner exhibit. He handled all the photo requests and autographs with grace and dignity.

“It’s so nice to watch someone for years and finally get to meet them in person,” said Barbara Corp of Broken Arrow.

Golden shared this exhibit with all and his secret to art work, too.

“I painted the road (with the boys). I took the easel inside the hotel room,” Golden said of how he spent free time between concert stops. “I’d spend a day looking outside and at my reference photos.”

Golden admitted it takes him six months to finish one painting.

One of his paintings was of Barbara Bush’s garden in Kennebunkport, Maine. It also hung in the Presidential Library for a time. That work is part of the Wagoner Exhibit now.

Golden liked the Bush painting, but had a story about George H.W. Bush when the Oak Ridge Boys came there once.

“George was not allowed to drive (as a former President), but he could take us out in his boat,” said Golden.

Golden smiles as he tells the rest of the story.

“He told us to hold on. And, we took off flying and hitting the waves hard.”

How would Golden describe his career with The Oak Ridge Boys?

“It’s all good,” he said. “I’ve enjoy everything through the years and the friends that were artists.”

One of his joys now is primitive camping…real camping with no modern tricks.

“Different guys had different hobbies and I loved going to museums, too,” Golden said.

Halsey summed up The Oak Ridge Boys, “They connected with each other and with life. That’s what makes them popular on stage.”

As it turns out, popular in Wagoner, too.