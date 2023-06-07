The 62nd Summerfest in Wagoner will be long remembered as the Miracle on Main Street.

Why? The one thing a festival doesn’t need is rain. It was forecasted every day of the three-day event sponsored by the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce.

The miracle was that it did rain all around Wagoner, but hardly a drop here. To add to the legendary nature was the lack of heat. Summerfests in the past battled with heat. The most sought after items back then were Gatorade and shade.

No problem in 2023!

Another surprise was an added game called: Couples. It was a much better version of the old Newlywed Game. It was also highly entertaining to watch and even be amazed by how much couples really knew about each other.

The team of Jenny and Chris Phipps won the two-night stay in The Canebrake Resort after many rounds of competition. Katie and Patrick Sampson were runners-up and got a one night stay in the remodeled Indian Lodge.

There was plenty for families to do. Kids’ games were at a local church. A car show was on North Main. Entertainment was all around.

Everything just fell into place and congratulations go to the Chamber and its dedicated volunteers.

“All in all, I believe the 62nd annual Summerfest went very well considering the odds against us,” said Christin Patten, Executive Director. “We had street construction that limited the space, a new executive director that has never ran Summerfest before and a high chance of rain which intimidated everyone from coming out.”

The team effort from all involved also made things go smoothly, too.

“We managed to overcome every obstacle and still make it a fun event,” Patten added. “One of the main reasons we like to have Summerfest on Main Street is because it is the heart of Wagoner and Summerfest is an event to celebrate the (city’s) founding day which is June 5.

“We also want our Main Street businesses to be able to succeed during Summerfest and from what I’ve been told, they did really well.”

Every festival has its twist, turns and detours. If you roll with the punches, you can survive to plan another day.

“This was a learning experience for me and I will take the knowledge I learned into next year to make it even better,” Patten said.

“Our slogan this week was ‘improvise and overcome’ and that is exactly what we did!”