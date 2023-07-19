The Tulsa World’s Best in the World Contest has about 60,000 votes so far in a contest that asks the community to name the best of everything in Tulsa.

“We have had an incredible response so far from voters,” said Misti Rinehart, advertising director for the Tulsa World. “If a business wants help in promoting their spot on the ballot, please contact us, and we have a number of ways to help you spread the word to drive votes and boost your business.”

Votes can be cast until July 24, with one vote per day allowed in each category. Cast 100 votes to be automatically entered into a drawing for a chance to win a $100 gift card to a top 5 business of your choice.

Votes can be cast in more than 200 categories in these 14 areas: automotive, beauty and wellness, community, dining, education, finance, food and drink, fun and leisure, health care, home and garden, people of the year, pets, services and shopping.

For business owners, a free promotion kit is available to help promote your business in the contest. To vote and to get a free promotion kit, go to tinyurl.com/bitw2023.

In last year’s contest, more than 92,000 votes were cast to pick the winners.

An in-person event will be held Sept. 21 to announce the winners. Last year’s ceremony attracted more than 400 people.

The winners list will be published in the Tulsa World print edition on Sept. 24.

For more information about the contest, email advertising@tulsaworld.com.