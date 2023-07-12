A big crop coupled with less than brutal heat expected will make the 57th annual Porter Peach Festival one to remember when it opens a three-day run Thursday.

The annual event has always battled the heat, but over the last few years the peach crop has been hampered by frosty weather at the wrong times, too. Icy weather has played havoc with some of those crops over the last couple of seasons.

Not this year!

Even the workers at the Peach Barn are excited by a big numbers this year. They are having to find creative ways to stack the peaches with more on the way.

“This is the first time in the last three years that there is more than 10 percent crop,” said Kyle Livesay, who is part of the famous family business called The Livesay Orchard.

“We’re still pulling more now,” he added. “We’ll figure out at the end of August to see how big it is. It’s a good crop and way better than last year.”

That’s great news for the fans of Porter peaches and the Porter Peach Festival.

The Festival begins Thursday at 5 p.m. There will be a Kidzone, food trucks and vendors all over Main Street.

The big deal that night will be the Porter’s Got Talent competition on the Main Stage. At 8:30 p.m., Emily Hollingshed will perform in concert on the Main Stage.

Things start to get busy on Friday.

The Festival opens at 3 p.m. From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., entries will be accepted for the Taste of Haven Culinary Contest at the Civic Center.

There will be performances by Classics Gymnastics on the Main Stage beginning at 5 p.m.

At 6 p.m., there will be Street Games for cash prizes, an antique tractor pull and Maddie K in concert.

Taste of Haven tasting kits will be available to sample the 15 peachy desserts at the Civic Center.

Later, the Bison perform on the Main Stage. The winners of the Taste of Haven Culinary contest will be announced.

Saturday will be jammed pack!

The Festival officially opens at 9 a.m., but there will be plenty to do for early Festivalgoers.

There is the annual Porter Peach 5K Classic at 7 a.m. and a benefit burrito breakfast at the Fire Station from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

There’s free peaches and custard to consume at 1:30 p.m. at the Fire Station.

For Mud Bog fans, it opens at 3 p.m. at the Porter Arena/Fairgrounds. The competition begins at 6 p.m.

There will be a Class Car show just before the big Porter Peach Festival Parade at 11 a.m. The Grand Marshals for the Parade are: Brad Criner, Addison Criner, Karlie Guinn, Addison Brown and Abby Gourd.

The Prize Peach auction follows, three concerts by Avery Brown, Jake Marlin & The Reckless and Kilgore Garage Band.

Amid all the concert activity will be the antique tractor pull on south Main Street.

For a detailed look at the activities, see the schedule attached to this story.