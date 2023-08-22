Tulsa Women Doing Good, a collective of women who believe in the power of working together to help others, made a March presentation of $6,200 to Tulsa’s Resonance Center for Women. The center provides a special place for women and their children who have been affected by the criminal justice system or substance abuse to assist them in creating a new life for themselves.

Local registered nonprofits focusing on the social impact of women and/or children that would like to be considered for future Tulsa Women Doing Good grants should email Janessa Mondestin at janessa.mondestin@intulsa.com to be entered into the nomination directory no later than Aug. 23.

With the subject line “Tulsa Women Doing Good Grant,” email the foundation’s full name, DBA if applicable, EIN number, office address and contact name. Nominees will receive confirmation that the organization has been entered via reply email only.

From Aug. 25 through Sept. 9, TWDG members will nominate candidates who are listed in the directory. Potential grant recipients that have been nominated will be informed in mid-September and will be asked to give a brief description of their mission for members to review before voting. In October, the grant recipient of TWDG’s biannual gift of more than $6,000 will be announced.

TWDG empowers female Tulsa leaders in making connections while also doing good in the community. TWDG is composed of more than 150 local women who share a passion for philanthropy and contribute not only financially but also by raising awareness, volunteering and serving on boards.