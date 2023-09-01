The Brandon Magalassi Memorial Scholarship Foundation is gearing up to host its 2023 We Matter Week in Skiatook in conjunction with National Suicide Prevention Month.

The Magalassi Foundation, based out of Owasso, was created by Billy and Michele Magalassi in June 2004 in honor of their 15-year-old son, Brandon, who lost his life to suicide.

Its mission is to promote suicide awareness and prevention through scholarships, education and other events, including We Matter Week every September.

The Foundation will kick off this month’s event with its We Matter Suicide Awareness Car, Truck and Bike Show at Owasso FUMC on Saturday, Sept. 9, followed by five days of community-wide activities in Skiatook and Owasso to garner support for the cause.

This year’s theme — “Whether life is up, down or sideways, it can be tough; but so are you! Choose to live!”— will grace T-shirts, signs and other promotional materials across Skiatook Public Schools Monday-Friday, Sept. 11-15.

“We can’t wait to see what the students are doing to recognize We Matter Week in their own way,” Michele said. “It’s the coming together in these activities that can spark a meaningful conversation between students, teachers and parents about such an important topic.”

Skiatook High School, for example, will hand out red “You Matter” bracelets to students to wear throughout the week, and also feature a kindness wall for them to post encouraging notes for their peers to read.

The campus will also change its Counseling and Mental Health class curricula to focus on suicide awareness, and provide different mental health questions that students can research for prizes — an initiative that Savannah Prock, Family and Consumer Sciences teacher at SHS, is excited to see.

“With suicide being such a prevalent topic amongst teenagers today, I believe it is important to teach our students that they matter, and that there are people who care for them and want to see them thrive,” Prock said.

“We Matter week is an incredible initiative to spread kindness, joy, empathy and respect to those around us.”

Newman Middle School will also participate in the week-long event, taking pictures, recording videos, creating artwork and making posters.

For more information about the Magalassi Foundation, visit magalassifoundation.org.