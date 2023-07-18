Two Skiatook residents were injured in a car accident on Monday, July 17.

The incident occurred around 5:50 p.m. on Oklahoma 20 near Oklahoma 11, according to the accident report.

It states that 88-year-old Skiatook resident Correne Keith was allegedly driving westbound down the eastbound lane of OK-20 in a 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis when she collided head-on with another car.

Keith was admitted to a local hospital in stable condition with arm and leg injuries. The other individual, Glenda Haller, 57, of Skiatook, driving a 2018 Ford F-150, was also transported to a local hospital but was treated and released with minor injuries, the report shows.

Another person, a 53-year-old Skiatook woman driving a 2020 Nissan Maxima, was also struck but not injured in the crash.