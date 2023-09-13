Each year Tulsa Technology Center masonry instructor Chauncey Kila combines history with masonry skills to help his class honor those lost after the terrorist attacks in the United States on Sept. 11, 2001.

Kila discusses with students the impact on the country of the attacks on the former World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. and United Airlines Flight 93 that crashed in Pennsylvania.

“What I’ve noticed over the years is that this generation wasn’t even born yet, so they’ve learned about 9/11 and I show them some videos and we try to teach them a little about that day … keep reminding them,” said Kila.

In his class, students collaborate to design, plan, and build a wall of projects to honor the lives lost that day. Each unique project is dedicated to the victims and the police, fire and first responders involved in the tragedy. This is the 20th year students have begun the school year with the memorial project.

Sophomore Chris Monk, 17, of Skiatook, studying masonry at Tulsa Tech, helped construct the water feature in one of the 9/11 memorial models.

“It feels great to be learning the history, being able to remember all the people that lost their lives,” he said.

The projects were on display Monday at Tulsa Tech’s Lemley Memorial Campus on Memorial Drive.