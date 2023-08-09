TTCU has surpassed the $2 million mark in total School Pride donations.

Members select from among over 60 card designs honoring area schools, and every time they use their debit card, the credit union makes a financial donation to that site.

This month, TTCU donated $160,250 to Oklahoma schools through the program, with $750 going to Skiatook Public Schools.

Sperry Public Schools also received $1,000, while nearby districts like Collinsville Public Schools received $3,000 and Owasso Public Schools received $10,500.

“TTCU was founded on a need to serve Oklahoma teachers,” President and CEO Tim Lyons said in a news release. “We are always pursuing ways to honor the principle that this financial institution was built upon.”

More information can be found at ttcu.com.