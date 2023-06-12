The Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa announced it will host its 2023 Greater Tulsa Parade of Homes, June 17-25.

This year's event will feature more than 100 homes from more than 50 area builders, and highlight the latest in neighborhood amenities in four featured subdivisions, including one in Sperry.

Held every year, The Parade of Homes, featuring homes ranging in price from $150,000 to more than $1 million, invites guests to view the latest innovations in everything from technology to energy efficiency and home decorating ideas.

Sperry will feature one home at 8306 N. 52nd W. Ave, which sits at 5,000 square feet and is valued at $1.35 million.

It is a California-style property that features a home theater, gym, office, in-law suite, two junior suites, wine cellar, sunken living room, four-car garage, double staircase, bar, multiple living areas and two islands.

Other Tulsa-area communities with featured homes include Bixby, Broken Arrow, Claremore, Collinsville, Coweta, Glenpool, Jenks, Kellyville, Owasso, Sand Springs and Sapulpa.

For a map of all home locations, pick up the Official Guide at participating QuikTrip locations beginning June 17 or download the Parade of Homes app. Homes are open 1-7 p.m. daily.