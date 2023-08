PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 20, 2023) -- Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Kodi Connaughton, of Skiatook, cleans the topside of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter.

Connaughton is stationed working on the airship from the “Battlecats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68).

Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations.