Local students were recognized at Harding University this spring.

Three students from Skiatook — Taylor Hill, Baylor Ward and Jaxon Ward — all made the dean’s list at the Searcy, Arkansas-based campus.

They are among more than 1,100 HU students included on the list for grades achieved during the spring 2023 semester.

Hill also received a Bachelor of Social Work. Both Wards are currently studying sports analytics.

Hill is one of more than 600 students who received diplomas and were recognized as Hun graduates for spring 2023 during a commencement ceremony on May 6.