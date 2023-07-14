The University of Central Oklahoma recently announced the students named to the school’s honor rolls, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards.

Those from Skiatook include: Madilene Brown (president’s honor roll) and Rylee Anglen, Chyann Declue and Kimery Jarvis (dean’s honor roll).

For the spring 2023 semester, 1,414 students were named to the president’s honor roll, an honor achieved by those who recorded a “straight-A” or 4.0 GPA.

In addition, 1,334 students were named to the dean’s honor roll, a list of those who achieved a 3.5 GPA or better for the semester and no grade lower than a B.

To be eligible for the president’s or dean’s lists, students must complete at least 12 hours of on-campus class credit for the semester.