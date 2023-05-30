Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The University of Oklahoma announced the students named to its spring 2023 honor roll, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards.

A total of 8,644 students were named to the spring 2023 honor roll. Of these students, 3,833 were named to the president’s list for earning an “A” grade in all their courses.

In most colleges, full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more letter graded hours with a GPA of 4.0 were named to the president’s honor roll. Students on the Norman campus with a GPA of 3.5 or higher were included in the dean’s honor roll.

Skiatook

President’s list: Ashtyn Freeny, Gabriel Bigheart, Gracie Koscielny, Gracie Pate, Jenna LaBelle, Molly Burch, Piper Hand, Taylor Wise

Dean’s list: Alexandria Bible, Andrew Miller, Braiden Lynn, Kaitlan Teague, Kelsi Campbell, Macie Watson, Rylee Houston

Sperry

President’s list: Aubrey Sayre, Bryce Carter, Edgar Garcia Donato