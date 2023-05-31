Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Fall semester honor rolls at Northwestern Oklahoma State University have been announced by the office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs.

Megan Durant, of Skiatook, was named to the president’s honor roll, and Elizabeth Allen, also of Skiatook, was named to the president’s honorable mention honor roll.

Additionally, Renae Roundtree, of Sperry, was named to the vice president’s honorable mention honor roll.

Those on the president’s honor roll earned all A’s, or a 4.0 GPA, in a minimum of 12 undergraduate or nine graduate hours. Those on the vice president’s list had GPAs of 3.5 or better in a minimum of 12 undergraduate or nine graduate hours.

Graduate students on those rolls were enrolled in a minimum of three to a maximum of eight semester hours.